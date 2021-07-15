WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Report: Oldest known bottle of whiskey sells for $137K at auction

The world's oldest known bottle of whiskey sold at auction for $137,000, according to a report...
The world's oldest known bottle of whiskey sold at auction for $137,000, according to a report from Food & Wine magazine.(Source: Skinner Auctioneers via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Food & Wine magazine reported that a bottle of whiskey possibly 250 years old has sold for $137,000.

The publication also said the bottle was once owned by legendary American financier J.P. Morgan.

According to Skinner Auctioneers, the bourbon is the oldest known whiskey in existence.

The front of the “Old Ingledew” whiskey bottle indicates it’s from LaGrange, Georgia.

The back features a typed note taped to the glass that reads: “This Bourbon was probably made prior to 1865.”

Skinner Auctioneers said they used a needle to extract a small sample of the liquid to be sent off for testing by experts.

Scientists used carbon dating to determine the whiskey was likely bottled between 1763 and 1803.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hancock Whitney offering financial assistance to people facing illegal evictions
Hancock Whitney closing several branch locations this fall
Arthur Jones is now 29. For nearly seven years, he has been dealing with the aftermath of being...
Falsely Accused: Man spends months in jail despite video showing he wasn’t at crime scene
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 641 new cases of COVID-19 and five new...
641 new COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths reported in Mississippi on Wednesday
Dobbs apologizes before correcting number of Mississippi children in ICU with COVID
Many were afraid the closure last year would mean the end of the north Gautier golf course....
Historic Hickory Hills golf course set to re-open with new owners, new vision

Latest News

FILE - In this Monday, May 24, 2021 file photo, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of...
WHO chief says it was ‘premature’ to rule out COVID lab leak
Vice President Kamala Harris welcomes German Chancellor Angela Merkel to the U.S. Naval...
Pressing German-US issues as Merkel meets with Biden
The Mississippi State Board of Education passed two policies, which called for school districts...
Mississippi SBE provides guidelines for In-person, virtual learning options
Surgeon General Vivek Murthy urges Americans to find COVID-19 misinformation.
Surgeon general urges US fight against COVID-19 misinformation
The Consumer Product Safety Commission sues Amazon over selling products it says are unsafe.
Consumer Product Safety Commission sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products