WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Ocean Springs oak tree cut down because it was unsafe, say city leaders

The oak tree sat close to Fort Maurepas and has been the cause of much debate over the last year.
By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Some Ocean Springs residents are upset after one of the city’s beautiful old oak trees was cut down but the city says it was unsafe and had to be done.

The oak tree sat close to Fort Maurepas and has been the cause of much debate over the last year. On Wednesday, the tree was cut down despite the efforts of several citizens who wanted it to be saved.

“I feel like cutting them down just because that’s the first easiest way to do it is the wrong way to do it,” said resident Briley Richmond. “Perhaps explore other options. Perhaps bracing the tree rather than just taking a chainsaw and cutting them down.”

City leaders stressed that cutting down the oak was not something they wanted to do but was something they had to do because it was in the public’s best interests. All other options were explored and multiple arborists were brought in to consult on the matter, said the mayor.

“We don’t want to cut down trees. That’s not what we’re trying to do,” said Mayor Kenny Holloway. “We had four arborists look at that tree, and they all came to the same conclusion: that the tree is a hazard and it could fall.”

After Hurricane Zeta, FEMA determined that the tree was a liability. With the city being made aware of that, Holloway said the city would be financially liable for any damages that incurred if the tree fell.

Now, community members are asking the city to do more for to preserve the natural beauty of Ocean Springs moving forward. In a post that was shared by a few dozen residents, resident Rachel Krumland called the decision to cut the tree “a travesty” and asked citizens to “let this moment serve as a catalyst for change in our community.”

This massive stump is what is left of the Bienville Oak today. It was one of Ocean Springs’ oldest oaks, one of its...

Posted by Rachel Krumland on Wednesday, July 14, 2021

As for why the beloved oaks means so much to Ocean Springs, several point to the tree’s rich history.

“They witnessed the beginning of the establishment and settlement of the course. They witnessed all the progression, all of the industry, all of the communities and all of the generations that passed. They witnessed it,” said resident Joe Jewell. “It’s just a shame we had to sacrifice that.”

An independent risk assessment report was done in November 2020 by Fulgham’s Inc., who agreed that the tree was at a high-risk of failure.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hancock Whitney offering financial assistance to people facing illegal evictions
Hancock Whitney closing several branch locations this fall
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 641 new cases of COVID-19 and five new...
641 new COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths reported in Mississippi on Wednesday
Dobbs apologizes before correcting number of Mississippi children in ICU with COVID
Many were afraid the closure last year would mean the end of the north Gautier golf course....
Historic Hickory Hills golf course set to re-open with new owners, new vision
Scam Alert
South Mississippi law enforcement warns against lottery, electric company scams

Latest News

Some parents are preparing to take advantage of the advanced child tax credit that is expected...
Gulf Coast families look forward to Child Tax Credit payments for back-to-school shopping
An ancient oak tree was taken down by chainsaws today in Ocean Springs. The tree on the edge of...
LIVE REPORT: Ancient oak tree cut down in Ocean Springs
Medical and spiritual leaders are doing what they can to prevent a new spike of COVID, spurred...
Jackson County medical, spiritual leaders work to prevent COVID-19 spike
Water and sewer improvements, downtown traffic and parking, and the Sands Development...
Kenny Holloway host first Breakfast with the Mayor event