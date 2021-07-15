Motorcyclist and three dogs hit in connected accident in Jackson County

VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WLOX) - A man and three dogs were hit and killed in connection to the same motor accident Wednesday night.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department traffic deputies are still investigating the death of a motorcyclist fatally hit on Jim Ramsay Road at 10 pm, July 14.

According to Sheriff Mike Ezell, the man was traveling westbound when he hit a dog. The man fell off his motorcycle, which went down on the shoulder of the eastbound lane. While the man was lying in the westbound lane, a Toyota SUV hit two other dogs than the man.

The victim, whose name has not yet been released, died on the scene. All three of the dogs also died.

The driver of the SUV reported the accident to the sheriff’s department. The accident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.