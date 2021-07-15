WLOX Careers
More than 360,000 families in Mississippi will get a child tax credit in July

By Sharie Nicole
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Extra money is landing into bank accounts across the Magnolia State.

July 15, President Biden’s American Rescue Plan is rolling out the largest ever child tax credit and tens of millions of families are starting to see payments.

More than 360,000 families in Mississippi will get a check in July.

That’s over $153 million to help 595,000 children.

For every child 6-17 years old, eligible families will get up to $250 each month, and for every child under six years old, eligible families will get up to $300 each month.

All working families will get the full credit if they make up to $150,000 for a couple or $112,500 for a family with a single parent.

The expanded child tax credit is currently only for 2021 but is trying to extend the credits for years to come, saying the payments are a major step forward in tackling child poverty.

