Miss. superintendents meeting in-person for first time since pandemic

By Charles Herrington
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WDAM) - School superintendents from across Mississippi are attending a statewide gathering, face to face, for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic.

Members of the Mississippi Association of School Superintendents are participating in an annual summer conference at the Beau Rivage in Biloxi.

The last time this event was held was in 2019.

Superintendents and other educators are attending individual sessions on topics like school mental health programs, high school athletics and technology trends.

The theme for this year is “Beyond COVID.”

“One of the things we try to reinforce with superintendents is that you’re in this business, but you’re not alone. So, reach out there and what’s working for you may work for somebody else,” said Phil Burchfield, executive director of MASS.

“The team here is spending a lot of time together, bonding, networking, and really focusing on how will it ensure that public education in Mississippi is stronger on the heels of COVID-19,” said Amy Carter, president of MASS.

The conference wraps up on Friday.

