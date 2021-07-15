Man robbed after filming porn at abandoned building

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police are investigating a case involving a robbery, a shooting, an adult film and a naked man running through a residential neighborhood.

Police say the armed robbery happened at an abandoned alternative school on Azalea Drive while 3 people were making an adult film. The bizarre crime happened around noon Sunday.

Police say the robber, who was still naked from shooting the film, made the victim send him $200 through Cashapp. The victim then tried to make a run for it but was chased and shot at by the naked robber, putting several holes in his car.

“In my seven years of doing this, this is one of the most unique incidents that I’ve ever run across,” said Detective Rochester Anderson.

Police say they have the names of the two suspects they believe were involved in the robbery but are waiting on additional evidence before making arrests.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.