Judge: Monitor to oversee Mississippi mental health system

Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, background, greets mental health advocates as they enter the federal...
Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, background, greets mental health advocates as they enter the federal courthouse in Jackson, Miss., for a hearing on updates about the status of the lawsuit over mental health services in the state, Monday, July 12, 2021. The U.S. Justice Department claims Mississippi has failed to provide adequate services in the community for adults with mental illness. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A federal judge has ordered that an independent monitor be put into place to oversee Mississippi’s embattled mental health care system.

The monitor will be tasked with verifying data submitted by the state analyzing the success of its mental health services.

A key measure will be whether the state is preventing unnecessary hospitalizations by allowing people to be treated in their communities.

U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves has ruled on a remedial plan for the Mississippi State Department of Mental Health.

The state will be required to sample 100 to 200 patients a year “to assure that services are working as intended to address the needs of people with serious mental illness.”

