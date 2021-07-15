Gulf Coast families look forward to Child Tax Credit payments for back-to-school shopping

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Children will be heading back to school soon. To prepare, many families are getting a head start on shopping, but for some, this time of year can be rough financially.

According to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), Advanced Child Tax Credit payments will start going out as early as Thursday, July 15. This is part of President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan to help families get back on their feet after an uncertain year.

“Whenever it comes to finances there are times we really have to plan and make sure we budget our money,” said Jessica Spoo, a mother of five.

Spoo said getting the money now instead of April will go a long way, especially sending four children to elementary school and one to daycare.

“We’ll be about to get all their school supplies,” said Spoo. “All their school clothes and everything that we really need comfortably, and we won’t have to stress about it.”

For many families, 2020 was a rocky year.

“Since 2020, we’ve had some difficulties,” said Tabatha Farve, a mother of four.

“I was laid off but I’ve recently been working,” said Natashia King, a mother of two.

In March, Biden announced the Rescue Plan which included an increase in the child tax credit. Children ages zero to five will receive $300 a month, and children ages six to 17 will receive $250 a month. That’s half of the total child tax credit.

“I know that it’s not free money,” said Farve. “So the rest of the year it will definitely help out with bills or whatever else may come with the kids going back to school,” Farve said.

Spoo encourages other parents who choose not to opt-out of the monthly payments, from now until December, to use them wisely.

“A family that only has one or two kids I would definitely say you can put that on a light bill and to put more money in your pocket during the month,” Spoo said. “Or to put that on a car note or pay up on your rent,” she said. “Whatever you can do to help yourself get ahead financially.”

“I’m really looking forward to the money and will put it to good use,” said King.

It’s not too late to opt-out of payments on the IRS website. The next deadline is August 2, followed by other un-enrollment dates:

September 30, 2021

October 4, 2021

November 1, 2021

December 29, 2021

