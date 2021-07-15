WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

‘Good chance she’s already dead,’ says father of missing 5-year-old girl in Tenn.

Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
By Kelly Ann Krueger and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Summer Wells has been missing since June 15, and her father, Don Wells, does not expect to see her alive.

“Statistically speaking, there’s a good chance she’s already dead,” Wells told the Kingsport Times News on Monday. “I hate to think that. I love her with all my heart. If nothing else, I’ll see her in the resurrection.”

Wells said he believes Summer was abducted. but the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has no evidence to confirm that. The agency is still investigating the circumstances leading to the 5-year-old’s disappearance.

“It’s been awesome between me and her and so really, it’s killed me since she’s been gone,” said Wells.

Wells told the paper he was so upset, he couldn’t take a lie detector test for two days after the disappearance and that Summer’s mother was made to wait five days before being tested. He says they passed the tests, but could still be under suspicion.

The TBI and other agencies continue to search for the missing girl.

Summer is described as being a white female with short blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 3 feet tall and weighs around 40 pounds.

Anyone with credible information is urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2021 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hancock Whitney offering financial assistance to people facing illegal evictions
Hancock Whitney closing several branch locations this fall
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 641 new cases of COVID-19 and five new...
641 new COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths reported in Mississippi on Wednesday
Dobbs apologizes before correcting number of Mississippi children in ICU with COVID
Many were afraid the closure last year would mean the end of the north Gautier golf course....
Historic Hickory Hills golf course set to re-open with new owners, new vision
Scam Alert
South Mississippi law enforcement warns against lottery, electric company scams

Latest News

Today, Jackson said Angelo Harrod has been charged with first- and second-degree murder in...
Arrest made in stray bullet death of mom bringing son to Naval Academy
Today, Jackson said Angelo Harrod has been charged with first- and second-degree murder in...
Arrest made in stray bullet killing of mom bringing son to US Naval Academy
Gulfport currently has as much rain as it would normally have by the end of the year
BLOG: 2021 rainfall has been much above-normal for South MS
USM's Gulf Blue initiative is poised to bring “Big Ideas Out of the Blue” capitalizing on the...
USM’s Gulf Blue initiative focused on boosting blue economy in South Mississippi