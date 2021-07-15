WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Crews removing Mercedes-Benz name from Superdome

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Crews worked Thursday morning to remove the “Mercedes-Benz” letters from the Superdome as the naming rights contract expired.

Earlier this year, Fox 8 Saints analyst Jeff Duncan of The Athletic reported the Saints had struck a deal with Caesars Entertainment to take over the contract.

Duncan says the deal would give Caesars naming rights for two decades.

It’s unclear what the actual name of the facility will become, but the venue’s iconic “Superdome” brand will likely stay.

More: Superdome renovations promise improved game, fan experience

Crews removed the "Mercedes-Benz" letters from the Superdome on July 15.
Crews removed the "Mercedes-Benz" letters from the Superdome on July 15.(WVUE)

The deal will reportedly pay the Saints $10 million annually over the next 20 years.

The German automaker chose not the renew its agreement after landing a deal for renaming the Atlanta Falcons’ new stadium.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hancock Whitney offering financial assistance to people facing illegal evictions
Hancock Whitney closing several branch locations this fall
Arthur Jones is now 29. For nearly seven years, he has been dealing with the aftermath of being...
Falsely Accused: Man spends months in jail despite video showing he wasn’t at crime scene
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 641 new cases of COVID-19 and five new...
641 new COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths reported in Mississippi on Wednesday
Dobbs apologizes before correcting number of Mississippi children in ICU with COVID
Many were afraid the closure last year would mean the end of the north Gautier golf course....
Historic Hickory Hills golf course set to re-open with new owners, new vision

Latest News

Archie Manning attends Saints Hall of Fame reception in Biloxi
Archie Manning attends Saints Hall of Fame reception in Biloxi
Archie Manning attended the Saints Hall of Fame reception at the IP Casino in Biloxi on Thursday.
Archie Manning attends Saints Hall of Fame reception in Biloxi
Deuce McAllister
Former New Orleans Saints player Deuce McAllister visits with Gulfport campers to promote hard work, healthy lifestyle
Saints wrap up minicamps
Saints wrap up minicamps