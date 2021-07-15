Coast Coliseum to host neutral site hockey games in December, aims to bring team back to Gulf Coast

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -Those in South Mississippi are no strangers to the game of hockey.

Whether it was the Surge or the Sea Wolves, hockey has always held a special place on the coast.

But now after nearly seven years without it, Wednesday fans got the news they’ve been waiting for.

Biloxi Pro Hockey is bringing hockey back to the Coast Coliseum but it won’t be a Biloxi team just yet; they’re starting with three neutral site games in December for three teams from the Federal Prospects Hockey league.

The games will serve as a test run to gauge interest in bringing a team permanently back to Biloxi.

Officials say it’s on the people of the coast to make it known they want hockey back for good

“You don’t normally get a test run,” said Executive Director of the Mississippi Coast Coliseum Matt McDonnell.

“It’s a unique opportunity for us here at the Coliseum and for the ownership group to test the waters. I believe that there can be enough fan support to make it work and so do they.”

For the fans in attendance at the announcement, they’re more excited than ever and hopeful to have another team on the coast.

“Not only it brings hope to Biloxi but it also brings hope to other surrounding areas,” said Chris, a fan visiting from New Orleans.

“Lots of people come from all around to see great hockey, to see fun, explosive sports.”

Officials say even though hockey might not be the first sport you think of on the coast, it’s following over the years has them hopeful for the future...

“It’s amazing the tradition of hockey here has gone back so far and you would never think it,” said Chief Operating Officer for Biloxi Pro Hockey Joe Pace.

“This rink was built and they never expected to have hockey. But you built it and you still put the pipes under the concrete, so someone knew one day hockey was coming here to the Gulf Coast.”

As fans new and old got to take a look back at the history of hockey in South Mississippi, they’re looking forward to the idea of having another hometown team out on the ice.

Tickets are on sale now.

The games are scheduled for December 2, 17, and 30.

Fans can expect to see teams from Columbus (GA.), Port Huron (MI.), and Winston-Salem (N.C.).

