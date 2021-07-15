BLOG: 2021 rainfall has been much above-normal for South MS

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Many people have been wondering how much rainfall we have seen so far this year, especially since it has been so rainy down here in the coastal region of Mississippi.

Well, we now have a year’s worth of rain in the bucket as of mid-July! In fact, every location in South Mississippi has been much wetter than normal so far this year.

Normally we tend to see around 60 to 70 inches of rain by the end of the year. And for much of South Mississippi, we already have that as of July based on the latest reported numbers.

Take a look at reported totals as of mid-July below:

The coast has the most when it comes to Mississippi rainfall in 2021 so far. Other parts of the state have seen mainly lower totals. (WLOX)

The coast has been much wetter than normal so far in 2021 when it comes to rainfall. Even though other parts of the state has lower rainfall amounts than the coast, they are also wetter than normal. Only spots that have been drier than normal have been near Vicksburg. (WLOX)

South Mississippi rainfall has been about 50 to 70 inches based on the map. (WLOX)

Pearl River County rainfall has been about 40 to 60 inches based on the map. (WLOX)

Stone County rainfall has been about 60 to 70 inches based on the map. Only one specific rain gauge report was available from NOAA. (WLOX)

George County rainfall has been about 50 to 60 inches based on the map. No specific rain gauge reports available from NOAA. (WLOX)

Hancock County rainfall has been about 60 to 70 inches based on the map with some areas reporting totals of more than 70 inches. (WLOX)

Harrison County rainfall has been about 60 to 70 inches based on the map. (WLOX)

Jackson County rainfall has been about 50 to 60 inches based on the map. (WLOX)

