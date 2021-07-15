BLOG: 2021 rainfall has been much above-normal for South MS

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Many people have been wondering how much rainfall we have seen so far this year, especially since it has been so rainy down here in the coastal region of Mississippi.
Well, we now have a year’s worth of rain in the bucket as of mid-July! In fact, every location in South Mississippi has been much wetter than normal so far this year.
Normally we tend to see around 60 to 70 inches of rain by the end of the year. And for much of South Mississippi, we already have that as of July based on the latest reported numbers.
Take a look at reported totals as of mid-July below:
