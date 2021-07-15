WLOX Careers
Back Bay Mission hosts ‘Cookies for A Cause’ fundraiser in Biloxi

By Mike Lacy
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - When you have homes and lives to rebuild, cookies can be a sweet way to make things happen. Back Bay Mission in Biloxi is hoping ‘Cookies for A Cause’ and other similar fundraisings will help those in a time of need.

“People that donate in various ways to Back Bay Mission, they’re really the lifeblood of Back Bay Mission and help keep the doors open and our services going,” said Executive Director James Pennington.

The services offered cover nearly every need at nearly every stage of recovery. The signature service is home rehabilitation, driven by volunteers from all over the country. However, COVID-19 shut that down and dried up financial support.

“For us, these fundraisers help support us because those folks would generate income when they would come down here,” said Pennington. “They would pay a portion of their stay here at our mission house. So, yeah, this helping us in our recovery from COVID because I think that’s been a strain and a challenge for all of us.”

And now that the pandemic has slowly appeared in the rearview mirror, volunteers are returning and services are picking up. Nancy Bock is a long-time volunteer, and for good measure, she’ll buy cookies for a cause.

“I love Back Bay,” said Bock. " I grew up in foster homes up in Indiana, and I have brothers who are homeless. I just like knowing that people get treated with dignity and respect, and, to me, that’s what this place represents.”

The event was also to help promote Gulf Coast businesses. The boxes of 14 cookies each were made by 12 Gulf Coast bakers.

