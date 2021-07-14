South Mississippi law enforcement warns against lottery, electric company scams

SOUTH MISS. (WLOX) - Citizens should be wary of suspicious phone calls and Facebook messages asking for payment.

Law enforcement groups in Harrison and Jackson County reported two scamming incidents this week. In both cases, individuals gave away hundreds to thousands of dollars before contacting authorities.

“These types of frauds and scams happen every day,” said Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell in a press release. “We advise citizens to not fall for them or send any money to anyone they don’t know.”

According to the Biloxi Police Department, a citizen from Biloxi reported receiving a call from a man who identified himself as a Coast Electric employee. The man told the citizen that Coast Electric had just merged with Mississippi Power, and they were unable to process the citizen’s recent payment to Coast Electric. The “employee” told the citizen they needed to pay $404.61 via a “Money Pack Card” or their power would be turned off.

The citizen then went to Home Depot, purchased a card for the amount, called the “employee” back and gave them the card number.

The police said the citizen was later contacted by another “Coast Electric employee” on the same number. They told the citizen that they needed to put down a $355.95 deposit via “Money Pack Card” or their power would be turned off.

The citizen completed the process again before contacting Coast Electric.

The Biloxi Police Department asks anyone with information regarding this incident or any other incidents to contact their criminal investigation division at (228)-435-6112.

The following scam is being provided for public awareness: A Biloxi citizen reported they received a call from a male... Posted by Biloxi Police Department on Wednesday, July 14, 2021

Earlier this week in Jackson County, a citizen from Vancleave also sent thousands of dollars to two different addresses to pay taxes for a lottery she never won. She told investigators that a man named George sent her a Facebook message that said she won the lottery with instructions on how to where to pay her winnings taxes.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is alerting all citizens not to trust any Facebook or text messages claiming they have won the lottery.

***SCAM ALERT*** The sheriff’s department is alerting citizens they should not believe any texts or Facebook messages... Posted by Jackson County Sheriff's Department on Wednesday, July 14, 2021

Those who wish to report a scam can also contact the Office of the Attorney General Consumer Protection Division Biloxi Office at 228-386-4400.

