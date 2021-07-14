WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

South Mississippi law enforcement warns against lottery, electric company scams

Scam Alert
Scam Alert(KWTX)
By Allen Brewer
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH MISS. (WLOX) - Citizens should be wary of suspicious phone calls and Facebook messages asking for payment.

Law enforcement groups in Harrison and Jackson County reported two scamming incidents this week. In both cases, individuals gave away hundreds to thousands of dollars before contacting authorities.

“These types of frauds and scams happen every day,” said Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell in a press release. “We advise citizens to not fall for them or send any money to anyone they don’t know.”

According to the Biloxi Police Department, a citizen from Biloxi reported receiving a call from a man who identified himself as a Coast Electric employee. The man told the citizen that Coast Electric had just merged with Mississippi Power, and they were unable to process the citizen’s recent payment to Coast Electric. The “employee” told the citizen they needed to pay $404.61 via a “Money Pack Card” or their power would be turned off.

The citizen then went to Home Depot, purchased a card for the amount, called the “employee” back and gave them the card number.

The police said the citizen was later contacted by another “Coast Electric employee” on the same number. They told the citizen that they needed to put down a $355.95 deposit via “Money Pack Card” or their power would be turned off.

The citizen completed the process again before contacting Coast Electric.

The Biloxi Police Department asks anyone with information regarding this incident or any other incidents to contact their criminal investigation division at (228)-435-6112.

The following scam is being provided for public awareness: A Biloxi citizen reported they received a call from a male...

Posted by Biloxi Police Department on Wednesday, July 14, 2021

Earlier this week in Jackson County, a citizen from Vancleave also sent thousands of dollars to two different addresses to pay taxes for a lottery she never won. She told investigators that a man named George sent her a Facebook message that said she won the lottery with instructions on how to where to pay her winnings taxes.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is alerting all citizens not to trust any Facebook or text messages claiming they have won the lottery.

***SCAM ALERT*** The sheriff’s department is alerting citizens they should not believe any texts or Facebook messages...

Posted by Jackson County Sheriff's Department on Wednesday, July 14, 2021

Those who wish to report a scam can also contact the Office of the Attorney General Consumer Protection Division Biloxi Office at 228-386-4400.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dobbs apologizes before correcting number of Mississippi children in ICU with COVID
‘It was kinda crazy in there’: Five arrested in Buffalo Wild Wings brawl in Flowood
‘It was kinda crazy in there’: Five arrested in Buffalo Wild Wings brawl in Flowood
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
Jonathan Allen, owner of J. Allen Toyota in Gulfport, was elected the new chairman of the...
Gulfport dealership owner selected to lead state association
Reeves has ‘no intention’ to require masks during school year, contradicting state & federal health experts

Latest News

Hancock Whitney offering financial assistance to people facing illegal evictions
Hancock Whitney closing several branch locations this fall
Gov. Tate Reeves
Gov. Reeves maps out plan for additional MHP, Capitol Police presence in Jackson in response to rising crime
The focal point for his first ‘Breakfast with the Mayor’ event was about moving forward and...
Holloway talks all things Ocean Springs at ‘Breakfast with the Mayor’ event
Scattered showers
Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast