A nice mild morning with hardly any rain. By this afternoon, a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms will occur across parts of South Mississippi. The latest information suggests today’s best rain chances will be in areas generally north of I-10 in South Mississippi. By the end of the day, many of us will see no rain at all today and even those that did get rained on we will have also had many rain-free hours too. Today’s chance for rain will be about 20 to 40 percent. Meanwhile, away from any showers, temperatures should heat into the upper 80s and lower 90s with heat index up to 103 degrees. Similar rain chance tomorrow into the weekend. Better rain chances early next week. In the tropics, the Gulf and Caribbean are quiet but there’s a disturbance in the Atlantic northeast of Bermuda with a low chance to develop. Hurricane season reaches its annual peak in about two months.