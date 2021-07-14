Longtime Jackson County supervisor remembered for having a heart to serve

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A Jackson County supervisor who served his community for years is being remembered after passing away unexpectedly this week.

Since 2007, Melton Harris has been on the board of supervisors, serving in multiple capacities. Harris died Tuesday at the age of 75 from natural causes, said officials. News of his death on Tuesday quickly spread through South Mississippi, leaving people stunned.

Harris’ longtime friend Jennifer Garraway says he was always someone you could rely on and who you could truly call a friend.

“That’s what he was to me, a trusted friend. I could go to him with anything, for any reason, any question, and he would be there to help,” she said.

As a husband and a father, Jackson County NAACP President Curley Clark says Harris was a family man who deeply loved his wife and children.

“Melton was a very devoted husband and family man,” said Clark. “He looked after his family like a shepherd would look after his flock.”

Harris was in his fourth term on the Board of Supervisors, having first been elected in November 2007. He was currently serving as board president, a position he held numerous times over the years.

“He served because it was in his heart to do so and he served with humility,” said Garraway. “He served because he cared. He served because he wanted to make a difference.”

Clark described Harris as the prototype of a public servant and said he was dedicated to enriching the lives of many.

“He was a great humanitarian and he loved people. He loved trying to uplift their lives,” Clark said.

An admirable, cheerful and selfless leader, Garraway says his legacy will forever live on.

“He would always end with, ‘Anything I can help you do, Ms. Jennifer, just let me know,’ and he’d give you that smile,” said Garraway. “I’ll never ever forget Melton Harris.”

Before beginning his life in public service, Harris worked for Chevron Refinery. He retired from the company in 1999. Harris served our country as a military policeman in the United States Army during the Vietnam Era. He also earned a degree in mathematics and physics from Tougaloo College.

Melton Harris was a native of Grenada County but came to the Gulf Coast when he married the former Portia J. Martini of Moss Point. Together, they have three children, Donise, Marcus and Melani. Harris was a member of Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

