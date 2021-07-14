Jackson County medical, spiritual leaders work to prevent COVID-19 spike

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Singing River Health System employees are getting ready. COVID-19 cases are growing, and a new frightening surge could be coming.

“We’re preparing for a worse spike. We have to be ready,” said Dr. Randy Roth, SRHS Chief Medical Officer. “With a nursing shortage we have across the United States, and really the whole United States, we have to be prepared if we have an increase, especially in ICU patients that need to be isolated.”

The signs are worrisome. The system’s three campuses currently have 21 patients with six in ICU. That’s double the number of patients since April.

Roth said he is also seeing an increasing number of positive outpatient cases. The majority were not vaccinated.

“We have the answer to the problem,” he said. “It’s called the vaccine. We prayed for this for years. We need to get vaccinated. If you’re 12 and up, please get vaccinated.”

He said a new COVID-19 spike plus the nursing shortage could overwhelm the system.

“If we got back to half of what we had in January and February, which was 100 patients, that means 30 or 40 more COVIDs. I’m not sure our area can handle that many new COVID patients that are that sick,” Roth added.

If the medical argument to get vaccinated isn’t enough, The Greater Antioch Missionary Baptist Church is Pascagoula has been making a spiritual plea as it has done since the pandemic began.

Members have been active in not only getting the word out about vaccinations, but they are practicing what they preach with safety protocols still in place.

“We encourage our people. We encourage others. If you want to live a long time, then do the right thing,” said pastor John W. Davis Sr. “The right thing now is trust our physical, our medical, our knowledgeable doctors, and if you do this, you will help yourself and help others too. We are praying for you and we trust that you don’t wait, but go on and get your vaccine. It’s late, but it’s not too late.”

“It’s not too late” is a message from doctors and nurses as well. Next week, Singing River Health System will begin a survey of patients in hopes of improving vaccination participation.

