Holloway talks all things Ocean Springs at ‘Breakfast with the Mayor’ event

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - For new Ocean Springs Mayor Kenny Holloway, the focal point for his first Breakfast with the Mayor event was about moving forward and keeping Ocean Springs streaming in the right direction.

“Ten days in and we’ve been very busy,” Holloway said.

During those ten days, Holloway saw a lot, including a pillars-deep indoctrination on the Sands construction project controversy. That ruling came down last week with a circuit court judge ruling that the Sands property has to be demolished within 60 days.

“We didn’t expect a favorable ruling, but we didn’t expect the death penalty, either. We’re appealing for reconsideration,” Holloway added.

He also talked about some of the other things going on in the City of Discovery, including $30 million of infrastructure work needed for the city’s water and sewer lines.

“The good thing about that is there’s $1.6 billion in Jackson with the CARES Act that’s totally set up for long-term infrastructure repairs and fixes,” said Holloway.

Holloway also discussed a traffic study for Government Street, which includes parking possibilities, and the hint that they could possibly turn the popular stretch into a one-way corridor.

“Making Government Street one-way isn’t a viable option, but again, we’ve got that traffic study going on right now, so we have some options,” Holloway said.

He also mentioned traffic congestion issues on Highway 90 and the city’s continued expansion to the east.

