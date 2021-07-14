Hockey fans in South Mississippi eagerly await Wednesday’s news conference

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - For hockey fans throughout South Mississippi, Wednesday has been circled on the calendar for weeks.

Officials will hold a press conference at 3 pm at the Coast Coliseum, and are expected to announce multiple neutral-site, minor league hockey games to be played at the Coliseum sometime before January 3. Details, including the team names and the leagues they represent, will be announced at the press conference, which is open to the public.

“It’s growing, and I think it’s a lot more alive and well to do than a lot of people realize,” Gulf Coast Aces youth hockey coach Matthew Felder told WLOX. “I’m hoping this is an opportunity to gain access to the game.”

“It’s going to be great,” Gulf Coast Aces president and coach Kory DuMond told WLOX. “Being down here on the Coast for a couple years, I’ve encountered a lot of people excited about it, interested in hockey, longing for those days where we had the Surge and Seawolves here.”

