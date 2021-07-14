WLOX Careers
Hockey fans in South Mississippi eagerly await Wednesday's news conference

An old photo shows the Mississippi Coast Coliseum during its hockey heyday when the Mississippi...
An old photo shows the Mississippi Coast Coliseum during its hockey heyday when the Mississippi Seawolves played in Biloxi. A new effort is hoping to see the return of ice hockey to the Coast.(Facebook/Bring Back Our Seawolves)
By Michael Dugan
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - For hockey fans throughout South Mississippi, Wednesday has been circled on the calendar for weeks.

Officials will hold a press conference at 3 pm at the Coast Coliseum, and are expected to announce multiple neutral-site, minor league hockey games to be played at the Coliseum sometime before January 3. Details, including the team names and the leagues they represent, will be announced at the press conference, which is open to the public.

“It’s growing, and I think it’s a lot more alive and well to do than a lot of people realize,” Gulf Coast Aces youth hockey coach Matthew Felder told WLOX. “I’m hoping this is an opportunity to gain access to the game.”

“It’s going to be great,” Gulf Coast Aces president and coach Kory DuMond told WLOX. “Being down here on the Coast for a couple years, I’ve encountered a lot of people excited about it, interested in hockey, longing for those days where we had the Surge and Seawolves here.”

