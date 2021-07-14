Hancock Whitney closing several branch locations this fall

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The coronavirus pandemic has impacted another industry here on the Gulf Coast.

Hancock Whitney Bank announced it will close seven of its South Mississippi locations in October of this year.

When asked why Hancock Whiney is closing branches, Paul Maxwell told WLOX News that increased use in digital banking for services such as deposits and transfers has led to a decline in branch traffic across the industry. The vice president and senior communications officer also said the pandemic accelerated the adoption of digital banking, leading to this decision.

The following South Mississippi locations will close at the end of business on Oct. 8:

Pineville Road – 5101 Beatline Road in Long Beach

Highway 98 – 6052 Highway 98 in Hattiesburg

Picayune Northside - 2400 HWY 11 N in Picayune

Pascagoula East - 3939 Denny Avenue in Pascagoula

Waveland - 529 HWY 90 in Waveland

Kiln - 16230 HWY 603 Suite A in Kiln

Dedeaux Road -14165 Dedeaux Road in Gulfport

While Maxwell said that clients have been notified about the affected locations, anyone with questions are encouraged to call the bank’s Contact Center at 1-888-448-8812 Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.