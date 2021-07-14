WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Hancock Whitney closing several branch locations this fall

Hancock Whitney offering financial assistance to people facing illegal evictions
Hancock Whitney offering financial assistance to people facing illegal evictions(Photo source: WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The coronavirus pandemic has impacted another industry here on the Gulf Coast.

Hancock Whitney Bank announced it will close seven of its South Mississippi locations in October of this year.

When asked why Hancock Whiney is closing branches, Paul Maxwell told WLOX News that increased use in digital banking for services such as deposits and transfers has led to a decline in branch traffic across the industry. The vice president and senior communications officer also said the pandemic accelerated the adoption of digital banking, leading to this decision.

The following South Mississippi locations will close at the end of business on Oct. 8:

  • Pineville Road – 5101 Beatline Road in Long Beach
  • Highway 98 – 6052 Highway 98 in Hattiesburg
  • Picayune Northside - 2400 HWY 11 N in Picayune
  • Pascagoula East - 3939 Denny Avenue in Pascagoula
  • Waveland - 529 HWY 90 in Waveland
  • Kiln - 16230 HWY 603 Suite A in Kiln
  • Dedeaux Road -14165 Dedeaux Road in Gulfport

While Maxwell said that clients have been notified about the affected locations, anyone with questions are encouraged to call the bank’s Contact Center at 1-888-448-8812 Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dobbs apologizes before correcting number of Mississippi children in ICU with COVID
‘It was kinda crazy in there’: Five arrested in Buffalo Wild Wings brawl in Flowood
‘It was kinda crazy in there’: Five arrested in Buffalo Wild Wings brawl in Flowood
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
Jonathan Allen, owner of J. Allen Toyota in Gulfport, was elected the new chairman of the...
Gulfport dealership owner selected to lead state association
Reeves has ‘no intention’ to require masks during school year, contradicting state & federal health experts

Latest News

Morgan Freeman's Ground Zero Blues Club is set to open by next year in the Kress Live Building...
Morgan Freeman’s blues club set to help downtown Biloxi revitalization
News that Morgan Freeman's Ground Zero Blues Club is opening a location in the 'District on...
LIVE REPORT: Biloxi business owners excited by news of Ground Zero Blues Club
Gulfport businesses are learning that the transition from shut down to wide open is taking some...
For some Gulfport businesses, post-pandemic hiring a work in progress
Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman is putting South Mississippi on the map as he plans to open...
Morgan Freeman’s Ground Zero Blues Club coming to downtown Biloxi