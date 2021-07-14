Gulfport Gridiron Club eager to resume 2021 meetings

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The anticipation of football season is upon us, but in 2021, it comes with a new sense of eagerness on the side for some of the traditions that were forced to take a year off in 2020. Included among those is the passion for the game shared by all members of the Gulfport Gridiron Club.

Until last year, the club met every fall with no stoppage since 1947. It’s been a place for football fans across South Mississippi to gather and appreciate the sport they love.

“We don’t have an agenda for a particular team or support a particular team, it’s teams across the board and at all levels. We like to celebrate football,” board member Joey Beattie said. “We have friendly wagers and game reports, we have a lot of fun with each other.”

Outside of watching and dissecting games, and even a little friendly banter, the club takes pride in the role it plays in the community, including awards to local football players, and the annual John B. “Shorty” Sneed scholarship.

“It’s given to a local student in one of the six coastal counties,” Beattie said. “They do not have to be an athlete, but they do need to have a 3.0 GPA. The recipient is selected by the local high school athletic directors and local high school football coaches.”

“It’s something to get them started, or to help their family,” board member Taylor Munn said. “It’s important to us to give back to the community because without the community, we wouldn’t be here.”

Part of the weekly meetings often includes guest speakers. The first speaker this year, set for July 26, will be new Southern Miss head football coach, Will Hall.

The sights and sounds of football are inching closer. And so, too, are the scenes we may have missed a year ago.

“I’ve really enjoyed just meeting new people, different businesses, different kinds of backgrounds, all based around football,” Munn said. “We all love football very much, and that’s been the most meaningful thing: being around people who love football.”

For more information on the men’s club, the list of speakers for this year, or to register to join, click here to head to their website.

