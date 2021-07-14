WLOX Careers
Gov. Reeves maps out plan for additional MHP, Capitol Police presence in Jackson in response to rising crime

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After a rash of crime and violence in Mississippi’s capital city, Governor Tate Reeves announced plans to increase the Department of Public Safety’s role in Jackson.

A press release Tuesday announced that Reeves has signed House Bill 974 which authorizes the Mississippi Department of Public Safety to acquire the State Capitol Police Department.

Reeves also signed Senate Bill 2788, which authorizes the Mississippi Highway Safety Patrol to set up radar on highways in municipalities with a population above 15,000.

“At its core, the government’s job is to secure and protect its residents,” Reeves said.

He referred to a “never-ending cycle of crime” in the capital city causing the residents of Jackson to fear for their lives.

Beginning Thursday, Reeves says Capitol police will become a more visible presence downtown. He also asked Jackson residents to stay alert and notify police of any crimes that may be happening.

“This initiative will help, it will make a difference, but this is just one step toward reducing crime in our capital city,” he said.

Commissioner of the Mississippi Department of Public Safety Sean Tindell says the initiative will allow more law enforcement officers to patrol across the city, including along the interstates and state highways and across the area where Capitol Police patrol.

“As we increase the presence of state law enforcement, we feel we can make our state safer, not just the residents of Jackson,” Tindell said.

He says this will also make a difference among Mississippi residents who may be afraid to visit the capital city feel safer to do so.

Because of jurisdiction, Capitol Police and MHP will only be able to patrol around the Capitol and on state highways and interstates.

Reeves says he is hopeful the efforts will be able to ease the burden from Jackson Police Department and Hinds County Sheriff’s Office to address other areas of the city where crime is most prominent.

He wants the city and county to use $87 million in state funds on either law enforcement or improving the water supply system.

They wouldn’t delve into the number of additional officers patrolling across the city, but both Reeves and Tindell said there will be a notable increase in officers from MHP, Capitol Police and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.

Jackson Police Department and Hinds County Sheriff’s Office were not invited to the press conference.

When asked about sending in the National Guard, an idea brought up by City Councilman Kenneth Stokes, Reeves dismissed the idea.

“The National Guard is not law enforcement,” Reeves said, pointing out they’d only be called in in the case of a riot or other extenuating circumstances.

He did, however, acknowledge Stokes’ calls for help and said the fact that he shares the same concerns points to the problem needing to be addressed.

