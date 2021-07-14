WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Delta variant sparking increased COVID-19 hospitalizations in Mississippi

By Courtney Ann Jackson
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The University of Mississippi Medical Center says it’s bracing for what may be another spike in COVID-19 cases.

“For the last three weeks, we’ve seen a doubling every week,” explained UMMC Vice Chancellor for Clinical Affairs Dr. Alan Jones. “We’re at the highest point we’ve been in in about the last three months.”

They’re reviewing their COVID-19 policies and procedures. And working to make sure their energy is back.

“It’s still a little bit surreal that we’re faced with some rising numbers,” said Jones. “We certainly remain concerned about the low vaccination rate. The unfortunate thing is we know a number of these both hospitalizations and deaths we’re seeing are preventable.”

At Mississippi Baptist Medical Center, they are also seeing the increases.

“Before July 4 weekend, we were down to about three patients in the hospital... COVID patients,” described pulmonologist and critical care Dr. Maria Rappai. “We’re up to about 35 patients and 9 of them ICU.”

As a pulmonologist, Dr. Maria Rappai has noticed a difference in the way the Delta variant is affecting unvaccinated patients.

“December, January... the lung disease progression was a little bit slower,” she noted. “This one goes from one minute you’re ok and the next day, you can’t walk to the bathroom.”

As the overall hospitalizations climb, we’re learning some of those are children.

After an initial report of 12 children in the ICU, the State Health Officer said a hospital sent in corrected numbers leaving the total at 7 children in the ICU statewide, 2 on ventilators.

The latest trends are a troubling realization for pediatrician Dr. Anita Henderson who says they’ve seen a significant increase in COVID cases in recent weeks.

“We are just very concerned, upset, disheartened, worried with our families out there about what is going on in the state of Mississippi,” noted Henderson, President of the Mississippi Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Henderson says they’ve been disappointed in the low numbers of children 12 and older who have been vaccinated. She says that’s the first line of defense but they know this about the Delta variant:

“We want all our children to be in school in-person without all the disruptions,” detailed Henderson. “But we are concerned that this Delta variant is going to affect school in a negative way.”

Dr. Henderson points out that for those children who are unvaccinated, issues surrounding logistics of quarantine or isolation still come into play. And that may feel like deja vu from last school year.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dobbs apologizes before correcting number of Mississippi children in ICU with COVID
‘It was kinda crazy in there’: Five arrested in Buffalo Wild Wings brawl in Flowood
‘It was kinda crazy in there’: Five arrested in Buffalo Wild Wings brawl in Flowood
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
Reeves has ‘no intention’ to require masks during school year, contradicting state & federal health experts
Jonathan Allen, owner of J. Allen Toyota in Gulfport, was elected the new chairman of the...
Gulfport dealership owner selected to lead state association

Latest News

Many were afraid the closure last year would mean the end of the north Gautier golf course....
Historic Hickory Hill Golf Course set to re-open with new owners, new vision
Longtime Jackson County supervisor Melton Harris died of natural causes July 13 at the age of 75.
Longtime Jackson County supervisor remembered for having a heart to serve
The Hickory Hill Golf Course is now under new ownership and, while still months away from...
Historic Hickory Hill Golf Course set to re-open with new owners, new vision
Jackson County Supervisor Melton Harris died Tuesday at the age of 75. He is now being...
Longtime Jackson County supervisor remembered for having a heart to serve
Kosciusko native killed aboard the USS Oklahoma during attack on Pearl Harbor laid to rest
Kosciusko native killed aboard the USS Oklahoma during Pearl Harbor attack laid to rest