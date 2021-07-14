WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

‘Be proud of it’: USM shows off new uniforms for 2021 football season

Players show off new football uniforms for the 2021 season.
Players show off new football uniforms for the 2021 season.(Source: Southern Miss Football)
By Chris Thies
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - With just 54 days until the Southern Miss football team kicks off its 2021 campaign, the hype for the upcoming season is building.

On Wednesday, USM players and the Golden Eagle community got a look at the new uniforms players will wear on gamedays this season.

They can be described with one word. Fresh.

In a hype video posted on Twitter, players modeling the uniforms show off the new threads to their teammates. The voice of head football coach Will Hall plays over the video.

“We wake up every day, and we work for what we get. We have a big-time brand. We will represent that brand the right way,” Hall says. “That brand is black, gold and white. Be proud of it. Take care of it.”

The Golden Eagles will open the 2021 season with an away game against South Alabama on Sept. 4. The first home game will be played the following weekend against Grambling.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dobbs apologizes before correcting number of Mississippi children in ICU with COVID
‘It was kinda crazy in there’: Five arrested in Buffalo Wild Wings brawl in Flowood
‘It was kinda crazy in there’: Five arrested in Buffalo Wild Wings brawl in Flowood
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
Jonathan Allen, owner of J. Allen Toyota in Gulfport, was elected the new chairman of the...
Gulfport dealership owner selected to lead state association
Reeves has ‘no intention’ to require masks during school year, contradicting state & federal health experts

Latest News

Gulfport Gridiron Club eager to resume 2021 meetings
Gulf Coast freshman quarterback DeCarlos Nicholson runs into the endzone for a touchdown...
MGCCC’s DeCarlos Nicholson commits to Mississippi State
Southern Miss alum Valentina Haupt will make history on Thursday
Southern Miss graduate Valentina Haupt set to play in Marathon LPGA Classic this weekend
2 complete strangers drove to Omaha together to watch MSU play ball. Now they’re best friends.
2 complete strangers drove to Omaha together to watch MSU play ball. Now they’re best friends.