PRCC Hall of Fame ceremony set for July 30

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Pearl River Community College will honor its four newest athletic Hall of Fame inductees on July 30 with a full day of festivities.

The inductees are Darral Willis, Jr. (basketball), Hannah McCarty (soccer), Randy Boyette (football), and Jake Smith (baseball).

“Just a championship-caliber class. Obviously, four people we respect,” athletic director Scotty Fletcher told WLOX. “They represented and wore the maroon and gold proudly across their chest. All of our inductees are very deserving. Their names are already embodied and etched now in our sports history.”

The Bridges Golf Club in Bay St. Louis will host a four-person golf scramble on July 30, beginning at 10 am. The ceremony will begin at 7 pm at the Hollywood Casino in Bay St. Louis, preceded by the hall of fame social hour from 5-6, and the general admission social hour from 6-7.

For more information, or to register, visit PRCCathletics.com/HOF.

