Pop-up showers and storms possible

By Taylor Graham
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
It’s nice to see more sunshine today! We’ll easily reach the upper 80s this afternoon, and the humidity will make it feel like the upper 90s. Some pop-up showers and storms are possible this afternoon, but not everyone will see rain. A few heavy downpours can’t be ruled out.

Rain chances will decrease after the sunset. We’ll stay warm and humid tonight with lows in the mid to upper 70s. Pop-up showers and storms are possible again on Wednesday. We’ll warm up into the upper 80s in the afternoon. Scattered showers and storms may return by Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 80s.

In the tropics, there is a broad area of low pressure in the Western Atlantic that has a very low chance of development. It is not a threat to the Gulf.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Showers again Tuesday