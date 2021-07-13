WLOX Careers
Man accidentally breaks into, cleans wrong apartment

By WCBS Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 2:59 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHERRY HILL, N.J. (WCBS) - A New Jersey couple came home to find someone had broken into their condo and cleaned it. It turned out a man looking to clean his friend’s place had simply entered the wrong house.

Louis Angelino III works a nine-to-five job but cleans friends’ houses for extra money on the side. Once a messy kid, he says cleaning is like therapy now.

“It’s just very satisfying, and it really helped me with my mental health and everything else because if you’re in a clean environment, your mind is clean,” he said.

Louis Angelino III cleans friends’ houses for extra money on the side. He recently went to the wrong apartment and spent two hours cleaning it before he realized the mistake.(Source: Louis Angelino III, WCBS via CNN)

Angelino showed up at the address of what he thought was his friend Mark’s condo in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. He was told the key was under the mat, and there was a key. He turned on music, worked for two hours and fell in love with the two cats, Mary and Baby.

But then, he got a call from Mark.

“Mark’s like, ‘Hey, did you come today? Did you clean?’” Angelino said. “‘I’m in your living room, waiting for you to walk in. I’m playing with your cat.’ He goes, ‘Man, I don’t have a cat.’”

It turned out that Angelino had cleaned the wrong apartment.

Later, Beth Motzel’s husband, Tom, called her, surprised to find that when he got home from work, their apartment had been cleaned.

“He said, ‘You won’t believe it. Somebody broke in our house and cleaned the entire thing,’” Motzel said. “Tom and I laughed forever about it. He fixed it all up. I mean, details. He cleaned up after the cats, played with the cats, fed the cats. And he wiped everything spotless. He really is a cleaning fairy.”

Angelino posted the quirky story on TikTok, after which he received several requests for his services. He says the incident just may be the kickstart he needs to grow his cleaning business.

“Come to find out that I cleaned the wrong apartment and broke in and cleaned somebody’s random apartment. You’re welcome?” Angelino said.

Copyright 2021 WCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

