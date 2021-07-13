Jackson County Supervisor Melton Harris passes away at 75

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Longtime Jackson County Supervisor Melton Harris, Jr. passed away at his home Tuesday morning at the age of 75.

There are few details available at this time as to what caused his death, but to many who knew and loved him the news was heartbreaking. Harris was just at work the day before.

“I’ve had calls from supervisors from all over the state calling who worked with him. It’s a shock,” fellow Supervisor Randy Bosarge told WLOX News. “He’s going to be missed and he’s going to be hard to replace. I enjoyed working with him.”

Jackson County NAACP President Curley Clark said Harris’s impact on the community can not be overstated. “He was a true Humanitarian and pillar of the community. He will be missed but not forgotten.”

Clark said he and Harris often talked about whether they would live to see the day that Mississippi changed its state flag. He credits Harris with building momentum in Jackson County for a more unifying banner.

“I think he was grateful to live to see that flag with the Confederate emblem to be changed to a flag that is more representative of the state. I think he was very proud of his role in that accomplishment,” Clark said.

Melton Harris was in his fourth term on the Board of Supervisors, having first been elected in November 2007. He was currently serving as board president, a position he held numerous times over the years.

Before beginning his life in public service, Harris worked for Chevron Refinery. He retired from the company in 1999. Harris served our country as a military policeman in the United States Army during the Vietnam Era. He also earned a degree in mathematics and physics from Tougaloo College.

Jackson County’s Director of Emergency Management, Earl Etheridge said Harris was a great advocate for not only his department, but for Jackson County and the four cities as a whole.

“He was a man who sought to better things for the citizens of this county every day. He was known to work tirelessly in his efforts to move projects along that had great impacts here in the county,” Etheridge said. “He was a man who loved his family and God and strove to share his love for Jackson County on a daily basis. He was quick to extend an olive branch and held no malice. He was truly a great man and one that will be sorely missed.”

As news of Harris’s passing spread Tuesday, some who worked with him took to social media to express their admiration and condolences.

Andy Taggart, a well known attorney and former chief of staff for Mississippi Governor Kirk Fordice, tweeted, “What an awful loss of a very fine friend and public servant. I had the privilege of visiting with Melton on Thursday; he told me a funny story about working with my dad. The body politic and the entire community are the richer for having had him with us.”

County supervisors and the county attorney are currently working through the legal steps that need to happen with Harris’s leadership position, but no decisions have been made at this time.

“The county will keep operating and that’s what he’d want us to do, just to keep it going and take care of the citizens,” Bosarge said.

Melton Harris was a native of Grenada County, but came to the Gulf Coast when he married the former Portia J. Martini of Moss Point. Together, they have three children, Donise, Marcus and Melani. Harris was a member of Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church.

