Gulfport dealership owner selected to lead state association

Jonathan Allen, owner of J. Allen Toyota in Gulfport, was elected the new chairman of the Mississippi Automobile Dealers Association.(MADA)
By Allen Brewer
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A local Toyota franchise owner is shifting into a new gear.

Jonathan Allen, owner of J. Allen Toyota in Gulfport, was elected the new chairman of the Mississippi Automobile Dealers Association.

“I am looking forward to leading MADA as chairman of the board,” said Allen.

MADA represents 207 franchise new-car and truck dealers, employs more than 17,745 Mississippians, and provides about $448 million in payroll. They also support other local businesses and play a significant role in the Mississippi economy.

Along with being a business leader, Allen has also played an active role in the community.

Allen served as the 2019-2020 president of the Rotary Club of Gulfport and on the Executive Board of Directors for the Boy Scouts of America Pine Burr Area Council. He also serves as a member of the Young Presidents Organization.

“The franchised dealerships are incredibly important to our state where automobiles are essential to our citizens,” said Allen. “I am honored to have this opportunity to represent the association that works to promote, advance and protect the new automobile dealers.”

