‘It was kinda crazy in there’: Five arrested in Buffalo Wild Wings brawl in Flowood

By Roslyn Anderson
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - An evening out turned to chaos for patrons at Buffalo Wild Wings in Flowood this weekend - and customers in the eatery captured the chaos on their cell phones.

“We were just there to watch the fight on TV and we got to see, like, three more,” said Kylee Edwards.

The Jackson resident and two friends went to Buffalo Wild Wings on Mackensie Lane Saturday night to watch the UFC fight, but the action moved from the TV screen to the restaurant when an all-out brawl erupted.

“My friend looked at me and he was like, ‘Hey, those people are about to start fighting.’ I didn’t know what he was talking about,” said Edwards. “I thought he was talking about the TV and then a guy punches this guy and he goes to get the manager, and then a few minutes later these girls start fighting. That’s when I started videoing.”

It was around 11 o’clock when fists started flying. Chairs were overturned. Edwards said three fights broke out in the chaos.

“It was, like, right in front of us. They started fighting,” said Edwards. “We had to get up from our table and, like, kinda scoot over a little bit. It was unexpected. We thought it was pretty funny.”

The Holmes Community College student posted the brawl on social media. The 19-year-old said Flowood Police, the fire department and an ambulance arrived at the scene.

Flowood Police charged Robert Guillory and James Nichols with public drunk and disobeying a police officer. Lacey Nichols, Ricki Blailock and Jeffery Miller were charged with disturbance in a public place.

Buffalo Wild Wings ownership has not responded to a request for comment.

“It was kinda crazy in there,” added Edwards. “It was unexpected. I didn’t think that was gonna happen.”

She was not injured and said the fights won’t deter her from returning to the restaurant.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

