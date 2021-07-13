WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Ingalls to host hiring events across Harrison County

Ingalls is hosting pop-up hiring events in five locations across Harrison County Wednesday,...
Ingalls is hosting pop-up hiring events in five locations across Harrison County Wednesday, July 14.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Looking for a job? Ingalls Shipbuilding might be in your neighborhood tomorrow.

Ingalls is hosting pop-up hiring events in six locations across Harrison County on Wednesday, July 14. The events will allow attendees to apply for open positions and speak with recruiters and shipbuilders in person. Pre-registration is not required.

The following lists the hiring locations according to the times they are being hosted.

9 am - 12 pm

  • St. Paul United Methodist Church - 696 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Biloxi
  • D’lberville Town Green and Visitors Center - 10004 Central Avenue, D’Iberville
  • Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College - West Harrison County Center - 21500 B Street, Long Beach

9 am - 4 pm

  • Pentecostals of the Gulf Coast - 1907 Popp’s Ferry Road, Biloxi

1 pm - 4 pm

  • WIN Job Center - 10162 Sourthpart Drive, Gulfport
  • Back Bay Mission - 1012 Division Street, Biloxi

Ingalls is currently hiring ship fitters, electricians, pipefitters, pipe welders and structural welders for the shipyard located in Pascagoula. Opportunities are available for all skill levels.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10 Mississippi children on life support from delta variant
The I-110 bridge in Biloxi is stuck in the up position.
Update: The I-110 bridge is back open
The shooting happened Thursday just before 3 p.m. outside the Dollar Tree at the intersection...
Grand jury clears Gulfport officers after fatal shooting of man outside dollar store
Reeves has ‘no intention’ to require masks during school year, contradicting state & federal health experts
The Great Southern Golf Club in Gulfport will remain open until April 2022 after being sold in...
Golfers tee off at state’s oldest course before it closes next year

Latest News

Ellis C. Cuevas, the former publisher of the Sea Coast Echo, died late on Monday, July 12.
A Hancock County treasure: Ellis C. Cuevas passes at 87
Longtime Jackson County Supervisor Melton Harris, Jr. passed away at his home Tuesday morning...
‘Very fine friend and public servant’: Jackson County Supervisor Melton Harris dies at 75
The Ohr O’keefe Museum of Art will be free to the public today. (Image source: WLOX News.)
Ohr O’Keefe Museum celebrates the mad potter’s 164th birthday with free admission
Jon and Teresa Kiehl, along with their eight children, are committed to full-time mission work....
Family with Coast ties dedicate lives to mission work