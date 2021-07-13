Ingalls to host hiring events across Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Looking for a job? Ingalls Shipbuilding might be in your neighborhood tomorrow.

Ingalls is hosting pop-up hiring events in six locations across Harrison County on Wednesday, July 14. The events will allow attendees to apply for open positions and speak with recruiters and shipbuilders in person. Pre-registration is not required.

The following lists the hiring locations according to the times they are being hosted.

9 am - 12 pm

St. Paul United Methodist Church - 696 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Biloxi

D’lberville Town Green and Visitors Center - 10004 Central Avenue, D’Iberville

Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College - West Harrison County Center - 21500 B Street, Long Beach

9 am - 4 pm

Pentecostals of the Gulf Coast - 1907 Popp’s Ferry Road, Biloxi

1 pm - 4 pm

WIN Job Center - 10162 Sourthpart Drive, Gulfport

Back Bay Mission - 1012 Division Street, Biloxi

Ingalls is currently hiring ship fitters, electricians, pipefitters, pipe welders and structural welders for the shipyard located in Pascagoula. Opportunities are available for all skill levels.

