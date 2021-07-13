WLOX Careers
Hurricane Hunters artifact donated to Mississippi Aviation Heritage Museum

Mississippi Aviation Heritage Museum
Mississippi Aviation Heritage Museum(Andres Fuentes)
By Andrés Fuentes
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Unusual cargo turned heads as it made its way from Keesler Air Force Base down Pass Road to Gulfport. The heavy load eventually arrived at its new home at the Mississippi Aviation Heritage Museum.

The wingless replica plane, called “Lil Bill,” was loaded tightly onto a flatbed, with its drivers eager to bring it from Biloxi to Gulfport. It’s one of just two that remain in the U.S., with the other replica in Virginia.

“Lil Bill was a C-130 that was built by the technicians at Keesler to use in parades,” museum executive director Francisco Gonzales said. “They used it for years and years and years.”

Older coast residents might remember seeing sights of Lil Bill during Veterans Day parades across the Coast, but all that changed after Hurricane Katrina.

Master Sgt. Ed Scherzer, 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron weather reconnaissance...
Master Sgt. Ed Scherzer, 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron weather reconnaissance loadmaster, gives a Hurricane Hunter doubloon to a young spectator during the Biloxi Veterans Day parade Nov. 9. Members of the 403rd Wing from Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., guided Lil' Bill, a mock C-130J aircraft, down the road during the event. Hundreds of people turned out to view the procession of floats, bands and marching units to show their appreciation for members of the U.S. Armed Forces. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. Ryan Labadens)(Tech Sgt. Ryan Labadens)

“The trailer got broken. Then they couldn’t transport it so it sat around,” Gonzales said. “It got damaged and it got old.”

Before the Hurricane Hunter relic was thrown out, the museum decided to house the plane - warts and all.

“We will do what we can to restore it. It will take a while, but we love it just as it is,” Gonzales said.

Transporting the plane had its challenges, even with help from two Keesler sergeants, leading movers to use one of the museum’s current artifacts to drag in their new artifact.

“You had a Korean War-era Jeep hauling a Vietnam-era aircraft in the Mississippi Aviation Heritage Museum. I don’t know, it felt really awesome actually,” museum supporter Tom Bocek said.

Once Lil Bill was safe inside, ideas of what to do with the plane started to pop in everyone’s head.

“If you notice, inside you can have seats. You can sit in. You can use it like a fun place,” Gonzales said.

While museum officials hope the new plane brings in more people, they also say it serves as a sign of progress.

“This museum has come a long, long way,” Bocek said.

In October of 2020, the museum opened up with the help of community donors and volunteers with the goal of honoring extraordinary men and women.

“We’re lucky enough to have someone trying to preserve the aviation history of Mississippi,” Bocek said.

Now with plans in the works for additional floor expansions and new projects, officials want more of South Mississippi to witness the museum’s growth.

“Come to the museum and visit. They need to come see it,” Gonzales said.

