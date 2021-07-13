A Hancock County treasure: Ellis C. Cuevas passes at 87

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A long-time community leader in Hancock County passed away this week. Ellis C. Cuevas, the former publisher of the Sea Coast Echo, died late on Monday, July 12. He was 87 years old.

“It’s a very sad day here at the Sea Coast Echo, and I believe it’s a sad day for all of Hancock County,” said Echo News Editor Geoff Belcher. “Ellis Cuevas was a beloved figure here, and he was deeply committed to helping people. He was a community leader, a mentor, and a dear friend to many different people from all walks of life, and we’re all poorer for his loss. He will be missed.”

According to the Mississippi Press Association, Cuevas was born in Waveland in 1934. He was the eldest of four sons to Robert Ellis and Magdalena Cuevas.

Before becoming a journalist, he served from 1954-1957 at the National Security Agency as a cryptographer.

In 1957, he began working at the Echo in the composing room, darkroom, pressroom, and circulation department. Later that year, he moved into advertising sales and was promoted to advertising manager in 1964. In 1968, he became Eco’s general manager and the publisher in 1977.

In 1998, the Mississippi Press Association inducted him into the Hall of Fame. He retired as publisher of the Echo 2001. According to the Sea Coast Eco, however, he continued to work part-time until 2018.

Cuevas also served his community as the president of the Hancock County Chamber of Commerce, president of the United Way of Hancock County, president and co-organizer of the Mississippi Gulf Coast Advertising Club, vice chairman of the Hancock County Youth Task Force, president of the Bay St. Louis Rotary Club and a member of the Mississippi Extension Service’s national “Making the Grade” program.

Director of Hancock Chamber of Commerce Tish Williams best remembers Ellis for his dedication to the Hancock County Beautification Projects.

“That was his passion,” Williams said. “He took a lot of time promoting the community. He was not just a good newspaperman. He was a good community leader. He was a treasure and a legend to the community.”

Service details at Edmond Fahey Funeral Home have not yet been completed by the family.

