Dr. John documentary to be directed by Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys

Dr. John’s life story will soon grace the screen as Dan Auerback, guitarist and frontman of The Black Keys, will attempt to capture the various colorful chapters of a New Orleans legend in his directorial debut, the AP reports(AP Photo)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Dr. John’s life story will soon grace the screen as Dan Auerback, guitarist and frontman of The Black Keys, will attempt to capture the various colorful chapters of a New Orleans legend in his directorial debut, the AP reports.

Dr. John (a.k.a Mac Rebennack) infused New Orleans music and culture into the mainstream through his stardom and the documentary will aim to highlight his impact on both the city and listeners around the world.

A six-time Grammy-winner, Dr. John is also in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. He died of a heart attack in 2019.

In 2012, Auerback produced Dr. John’s record “Locked Down” and it was released on Auerback’s Nonesuch Records. The album won a Grammy in 2013 for Best Blues Album and Rolling Stone magazine ranked the release at No. 15 of the best albums released in 2012.

