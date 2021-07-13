WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Death toll in Florida condo building collapse rises to 95

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — The death toll in the Miami-area condominium building collapse climbed to 95 on Tuesday as crews worked for a 20th day to find victims in the rubble.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said 14 people remain unaccounted for in the June 24 collapse of Champlain Towers South in Surfside. No one has been found alive since the first hours after the building fell.

With 85 of the victims identified, the mayor noted that the work of identifying the bodies has become more difficult with the passage of time.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The I-110 bridge in Biloxi is stuck in the up position.
Update: The I-110 bridge is back open
The shooting happened Thursday just before 3 p.m. outside the Dollar Tree at the intersection...
Grand jury clears Gulfport officers after fatal shooting of man outside dollar store
The Great Southern Golf Club in Gulfport will remain open until April 2022 after being sold in...
Golfers tee off at state’s oldest course before it closes next year
Michael David Wheeler, 49, was arrested on two charges of aggravated assault on law enforcement...
Police: Biloxi man arrested after shooting at two officers
Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman is putting South Mississippi on the map as he plans to open...
Morgan Freeman’s Ground Zero Blues Club coming to downtown Biloxi

Latest News

First lady Jill Biden speaks at Emmett J. Conrad High School in Dallas, Tuesday, June 29, 2021.
Jill Biden to attend Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony
Emmy statues stand on a table during the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017,...
‘The Crown,’ ‘Mandalorian’ top Emmy nominations with 24 each
Police responded to an apparent shooting at a Wisconsin gas station. (Source: WISN via CNN...
Police respond to apparent shooting at Wisconsin gas station
Police responded to an apparent shooting at a Wisconsin gas station. (Source: WISN via CNN...
Police respond to shooting at Wis. gas station
Wildland firefighters watch and take video with their cellphones as a plane drops fire...
Wildfires torch homes, land across 10 states in US West