Courteous driving can halt road rage episodes

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) -Did you know national data shows that at least 75% of Americans admit to aggressive driving?

On some occasions, that leads to road rage, like we saw last week in Gulfport when an apparent road rage incident resulted in a shooting.

Mississippi Highway Patrol Trooper Cal Robertson said these days, with more people driving, the chances for aggressive drivers to turn disagreements into road rage altercations are always in play.

“We have seen increased calls in the last few years on aggressive driving, and some of those include brandishing a weapon,” Robertson said. “And once you get to that point, you’ve got to realize that I may need to disengage here before it goes too terribly wrong.”

Preventing road rage, Robertson added, starts with being a courteous driver.

“Like letting people onto the road or letting them into a busy intersection or interchange or using your turn signal,” he said. “Aggressive driving can lead to road rage. If that includes slowing down, or maybe getting off at the next exit, you need to look out for what’s best for you and your family.”

Another factor that can equate to aggressive driving is what’s called the “fatal four.”

“Seatbelt usage, speeding, impaired driving, and distracted driving,” Robertson said. “Be courteous out on the road, and avoid distracted or aggressive driving.”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.