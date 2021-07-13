Coliseum no longer offering COVID-19 vaccinations

WLOX Careers
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - After more than six months, the Mississippi State Department of Health will no longer have a presence at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.

July 13 was the last day residents could get a COVID-19 vaccine at the coliseum. The health department began offering drive-through vaccinations at that location in January of this year.

Coliseum officials have been told that 60,000 people received vaccinations at the coliseum.

This news comes as Gov. Tate Reeves tours the state thanking the National Guard for their service during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This announcement also comes as health officials renew the push for Mississippians to get vaccinated as the delta variant surges through the state.

Mississippi has one of the lowest vaccinations rates in the country, and no Mississippi county has reached the benchmark of having 50% of the population vaccinated.

For those still seeking a COVID-19 vaccine, ppointments can still be made at area hospitals, clinics, health department locations and community events.

