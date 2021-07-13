Another chance for rain today but perhaps not as wet as yesterday.

Another chance for rain today but perhaps not quite as wet as yesterday. Today will be partly to mostly cloudy with a chance for hit-or-miss showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder. Some parts of South Mississippi will completely miss out on rain all day today. But, in those locations that do see the pop-up showers, there will also be many rain-free hours too. Afternoon highs will be mainly in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Expect partly cloudy skies tonight with isolated coastal showers possible and lows mainly in the mid 70s.