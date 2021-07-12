TRAFFIC ALERT: I-110 bridge stuck in up position causing delays
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The I-110 bridge in Biloxi is stuck in the up position, causing traffic to be delayed on both the north- and southbound sides. It became stuck around 12:30 p.m.
All lanes are blocked in both directions. Drivers are advised to avoid this route if possible.
Police are on the scene helping to reroute traffic. We will update this story once more details are known.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.