State health leaders advise people ages 65+ to return to pandemic precautions

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - For the next two weeks, seniors are encouraged by state health leaders to take the precautions they did prior to getting the COVID-19 vaccine. This is not the news many would like to hear at the peak of getting back to normal.

Dining in restaurants and shopping without masks are all signs of normalcy to seniors who raced to get vaccinated.

“The very first day they had them, I was 25th in line,” said Jean Moore.

Many seniors like Moore got the COVID-19 vaccine to get back to daily activities, including visiting her nearby senior center. Now, state health leaders are encouraging those 65 and older to avoid all indoor mass gatherings.

“I don’t think we should have came out as soon as we did,” Moore said. “I think we should’ve stuck with it a couple of more weeks.”

MSDH recommends that all Mississippi residents >65 years of age avoid all indoor mass gatherings (regardless of vaccination status)

MSDH recommends that all Mississippi residents with chronic underlying medical conditions avoid all indoor mass gatherings — thomas dobbs (@TCBPubHealth) July 9, 2021

Moore said she thinks reopening businesses was rushed and now the only way to get rid of COVID-19 is to get the shot.

“This is not a me thing,” she said. “It’s the whole world thing. This thing is killing people. Everybody should get a shot.”

Vaccinated or not, masks, social distancing and other precautions are still being encouraged by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“I don’t need a mask,” said Donna Clem. “If I’m with a bunch of people that haven’t been vaccinated I might wear one, but other than that I know I’m fine.”

Donna and Frank Clem both said they feel protected and resumed playing pickleball and traveling. Bobbie Tate said after losing loved ones, whatever guidelines health leaders advise everyone should follow.

“If they’re saying to go back then we need to do it,” Tate said. “I lost my mom and my brother five days apart to COVID. I just totally agree we need to do what the sign says.”

Dr. Thomas Dobbs’ recommendation for seniors runs through July 26.

