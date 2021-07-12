WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Scattered thunderstorms with rain-free hours too

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO(WLOX)
By Wesley Williams
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 4:41 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms today along with some rain-free hours too. Some of today’s thunderstorms could become strong and produce gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy downpours. There is a low risk of flooding rainfall today. High temperatures will reach the upper 80s to near 90. With the Bermuda high out to our east and an upper trough across the central U.S. for now, that will keep us with onshore flow from the Gulf and when you couple that with daytime heating that will be enough to pop off our typical daily summertime storms with slightly above-normal coverage for this time of year. Tropics remain quiet for now with no new systems expected to form in the Gulf, Caribbean, or the Atlantic this week. Hurricane season will reach its annual peak in about two months.

Most Read

Michael David Wheeler, 49, was arrested on two charges of aggravated assault on law enforcement...
Police: Biloxi man arrested after shooting at two officers
Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman is putting South Mississippi on the map as he plans to open...
Morgan Freeman’s Ground Zero Blues Club coming to downtown Biloxi
Gulfport businesses are learning that the transition from shut down to wide open is taking some...
For some Gulfport businesses, post-pandemic hiring a work in progress
David Castro, 17, was the victim of a road rage shooting. His father says the teen had wanted...
Father asks for help after 17-year-old son killed in road rage shooting
Hundreds show up for cardboard boat race in Bay St. Louis

Latest News

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Hit or miss storms on Monday
Another chance for showers and storms on Monday.
Taylor's 10 PM Sunday First Alert Forecast
Few showers this evening. Rain chances go up by Monday.
Taylor's Sunday Evening First Alert Forecast
Showers and storms possible again today.
Taylor's Sunday GMM First Alert Forecast