Scattered thunderstorms with rain-free hours too

Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms today along with some rain-free hours too. Some of today’s thunderstorms could become strong and produce gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy downpours. There is a low risk of flooding rainfall today. High temperatures will reach the upper 80s to near 90. With the Bermuda high out to our east and an upper trough across the central U.S. for now, that will keep us with onshore flow from the Gulf and when you couple that with daytime heating that will be enough to pop off our typical daily summertime storms with slightly above-normal coverage for this time of year. Tropics remain quiet for now with no new systems expected to form in the Gulf, Caribbean, or the Atlantic this week. Hurricane season will reach its annual peak in about two months.