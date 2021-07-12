WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Police officers involved in fatal shooting outside Gulfport Dollar Tree cleared by Grand Jury

The shooting happened Thursday just before 3 p.m. outside the Dollar Tree at the intersection...
The shooting happened Thursday just before 3 p.m. outside the Dollar Tree at the intersection of Hwy. 49 and Pass Road in Gulfport.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Harrison County Grand Jury has cleared the Gulfport police officers involved in a fatal shooting last November.

Henry Lee Frankowski III was shot by police outside of a Dollar Tree store on the corner of Highway 49 and Pass Road on Nov. 12, 2020.

At the time of the incident, investigators told WLOX News the officers were called to the location to check on reports of a homeless man who was allegedly abusing his dog.

Man dies after being shot by Gulfport officer following disturbance call, says coroner

When officers approached the man, later identified as Frankowski, they said he appeared to show signs of mental illness and pulled a firearm on the officers, causing at least one to respond with gunfire.

On July 12, the Grand Jury announced that after “full and deliberate consideration of all the facts and circumstances” leading up to the fatal shooting, they found no criminal conduct on behalf of the Gulfport officers.

The Gulfport officers were never identified due to the pending investigation.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael David Wheeler, 49, was arrested on two charges of aggravated assault on law enforcement...
Police: Biloxi man arrested after shooting at two officers
Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman is putting South Mississippi on the map as he plans to open...
Morgan Freeman’s Ground Zero Blues Club coming to downtown Biloxi
Gulfport businesses are learning that the transition from shut down to wide open is taking some...
For some Gulfport businesses, post-pandemic hiring a work in progress
The I-110 bridge in Biloxi is stuck in the up position.
Update: The I-110 bridge is back open
David Castro, 17, was the victim of a road rage shooting. His father says the teen had wanted...
Father asks for help after 17-year-old son killed in road rage shooting

Latest News

Picayune clinic responds to health insurance gap
Picayune clinic responds to health insurance gap
Keesler Air Force Base is changing operating hours at two gates that service members, staff,...
Gate hours change at Keesler AFB
Former marine Moises Espinal spent two tours of duty in Afghanistan and said while he was...
Gulf Coast military veteran leading push to help Afghan interpreters as troops withdraw from Middle East
The I-110 bridge in Biloxi is stuck in the up position.
Update: The I-110 bridge is back open