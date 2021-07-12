Police officers involved in fatal shooting outside Gulfport Dollar Tree cleared by Grand Jury

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Harrison County Grand Jury has cleared the Gulfport police officers involved in a fatal shooting last November.

Henry Lee Frankowski III was shot by police outside of a Dollar Tree store on the corner of Highway 49 and Pass Road on Nov. 12, 2020.

At the time of the incident, investigators told WLOX News the officers were called to the location to check on reports of a homeless man who was allegedly abusing his dog.

When officers approached the man, later identified as Frankowski, they said he appeared to show signs of mental illness and pulled a firearm on the officers, causing at least one to respond with gunfire.

On July 12, the Grand Jury announced that after “full and deliberate consideration of all the facts and circumstances” leading up to the fatal shooting, they found no criminal conduct on behalf of the Gulfport officers.

The Gulfport officers were never identified due to the pending investigation.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.