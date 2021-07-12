WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Philips recalls ventilators, CPAP machines

The company logo of Royal Philips NV sits on the head office in Amsterdam, Netherlands,...
The company logo of Royal Philips NV sits on the head office in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Thursday Jan. 9, 2014.(AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Philips is recalling certain Philips Respironics ventilators, BiPAP, and CPAP machines due to potential health risks.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in a statement that the “polyester-based polyurethane (PE-PUR) sound abatement foam, which is used to reduce sound and vibration in these affected devices, may break down and potentially enter the device’s air pathway.”

If that happens, the debris from the foam or certain chemicals may be inhaled or swallowed by the person using the device and may cause irritation, headache, asthma or carcinogenic effects to organs, such as kidneys and liver.

The FDA says anyone who uses one of the recalled BiPAP or CPAP devices should talk to their health care provider to decide on a suitable treatment which may include stopping the use of the device or alternative treatments.

Anyone who uses one of the recalled ventilators should not stop or change ventilator use until they have talked to their health care provider.

There have been no reports of death as a result of these issues, according to the FDA.

A complete list of recalled devices can be found on the FDA’s website.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael David Wheeler, 49, was arrested on two charges of aggravated assault on law enforcement...
Police: Biloxi man arrested after shooting at two officers
Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman is putting South Mississippi on the map as he plans to open...
Morgan Freeman’s Ground Zero Blues Club coming to downtown Biloxi
The I-110 bridge in Biloxi is stuck in the up position.
Update: The I-110 bridge is back open
Gulfport businesses are learning that the transition from shut down to wide open is taking some...
For some Gulfport businesses, post-pandemic hiring a work in progress
The Great Southern Golf Club in Gulfport will remain open until April 2022 after being sold in...
Golfers tee off at state’s oldest course before it closes next year

Latest News

FILE - The Texas State Capitol is seen in Austin, Texas, on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
Texas Democrats leave state to try to stop GOP voting bill
Firefighters across the U.S. West are struggling to contain wildfires.
Firefighters make progress against big fires in US West
A water main located at the intersection of Magnolia and Raby Avenue was damaged
Moss Point residents lose water after tree-trimmer severs water main
El Higueyano Super Market sits along Highway 90 serving primarily Gautier’s Latino population.
Percentage of fully vaccinated Hispanics ranks low in Mississippi