Percentage of fully vaccinated Hispanics rank low in Mississippi

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - El Higueyano Super Market sits along Highway 90 serving primarily Gautier’s Latino population. The store stepped up in a major way during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, staying open and selling items Hispanic families typically need.

More than a year later, the virus is still prevalent throughout Mississippi, but the store’s staff is breathing easier now.

“Last week, our last employee got their final COVID-19 shot,” manager Paola Valdez said. “I feel good.”

Valdez said the experience wasn’t as bad as she previously thought.

“The first shot hurt more than the last one, but I felt nothing during the last one,” she said.

The staff represents a growing number of the state’s Hispanic population now rolling up their sleeves. However, the pace is increasing slower than other racial groups.

According to data from the Mississippi State Department of Health, only 25% of the state’s Hispanic community is fully vaccinated against the virus. That number ranks among one of the lowest when compared to other racial groups.

Mississippi still faces challenges trying to vaccinate the state's minority populations, specifically Hispanic communities.



Only 22,495 Hispanics are fully vaccinated across the state.



Si necesita información sobre vacunas, la tenemos en inglés y español. @WLOX pic.twitter.com/tgtRx5UNjK — Andrés Fuentes (@news_fuentes) July 12, 2021

While health experts have been trying to break language and cultural barriers to get everyone vaccinated, some Hispanics said misinformation is clouding some people’s judgment.

“I think it’s due to fear. At first, I didn’t want to take it,” store owner Angel Luiz said.

However, those who are vaccinated said they are grateful, especially with the uptick in the Delta variant.

“I’m not afraid. I was scared before but now, I’m not,” Valdez said.

As Mississippi continues to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s becoming increasingly easier for people who don’t speak English to have access to the vaccine.

“Close by is a Walgreens. All you have to do is go, sign some documents and there’s someone there that speaks Spanish,” Luiz said.

Private and public vaccine sites have been using interpreters to make the process easier.

Now, more of the state’s Hispanics urge their neighbors to step up to the plate.

“In reality, it’s not that serious. It’s the best option,” Valdez said.

Para programar una cita para la vacuna COVID-19 a través del Departamento de Salud del Estado de Mississippi, visite este sitio.

