Ohr O’Keefe celebrates founder’s 164 birthday, new gifted exhibit
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Today is the Mad Potter of Biloxi’s birthday.
In honor of George E. Ohr’s 164 birthday, the Ohr O’keefe Museum of Art will be free to the public today, July 12, from 10 am - 5 pm. Families and individuals will be able to visit each exhibit without charge.
Today, the museum is also opening its new exhibit Changing Tides: Gifts from Gordon W. Bailey. It will be open from July 12, 2021 - February 8, 2022.
Those interested can find more information about the event on the museum’s website.
