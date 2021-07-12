Ohr O’Keefe celebrates founder’s 164 birthday, new gifted exhibit

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Today is the Mad Potter of Biloxi’s birthday.

In honor of George E. Ohr’s 164 birthday, the Ohr O’keefe Museum of Art will be free to the public today, July 12, from 10 am - 5 pm. Families and individuals will be able to visit each exhibit without charge.

Need something to combat those Monday blues? Come grab lunch today at the Ohr! Admission is free in celebration of... Posted by Ohr O'Keefe Museum of Art on Monday, July 12, 2021

Today, the museum is also opening its new exhibit Changing Tides: Gifts from Gordon W. Bailey. It will be open from July 12, 2021 - February 8, 2022.

Free Admission! The museum is open today from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in celebration of George Ohr's birthday! We are... Posted by Ohr O'Keefe Museum of Art on Monday, July 12, 2021

Those interested can find more information about the event on the museum’s website.

