Moss Point residents lose water after tree-trimmer severs water main

By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) -Right now, some people are without water.

At approximately 3:00 pm, officials reported a damaged water main located at the intersection of Magnolia and Raby Avenue. Clear Water Solutions is currently working to fix the issue.

Roy Hutchinson with Clearwater said the contractor was trimming some dead trees from the city right of way when the vehicle went off the pavement and onto the soft shoulder, severing the water main.

There is no designated time in which water service will be re-established.

Once repairs are complete, all residents who experienced a loss of water and pressure will be under a boil water notice.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

