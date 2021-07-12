Miss. nurse practitioner arrested for allegedly prescribing Ambien to family, using it for herself

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi nurse practitioner has been arrested for obtaining a controlled substance by fraud/theft.

According to a press release Monday, agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics began investigating Leslie Wilbourne when she was practicing at Maxem Health Urgent Care in Gulfport and Pascagoula.

The 46-year-old was reportedly prescribing Ambien to her adult children, mother, father and friends, but would then pick up these prescriptions for her personal use.

Agents determined that Wilbourne received over 146 prescriptions of Ambien, each containing 30 dosage units of 10 milligrams, over the last three years.

On July 8, she surrendered her Drug Enforcement Administration Registration to prescribe controlled substances and was arrested.

Wilbourne was charged with obtaining a controlled substance by fraud/theft and was booked into the Harrison County Adult Detention Center under a $7,500 bond.

The Drug Enforcement Administration’s Gulfport Tactical Division Unit aided in the investigation.

