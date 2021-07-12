Miss Hospitality contestants arrive in Hattiesburg for competition week

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - 36 young women from across the Magnolia State have arrived in the Hub City to kick off competition week for the 2021 Miss Hospitality contest.

The ladies all gathered at the Saenger Theater for orientation, where their week was laid out for them.

According to 2020′s Miss Hospitality, things are much different this year.

“Last year we were all spread out, there was only ten. We had masks on and there were so many regulations,” stated McKay Lee Bray, the 2020 Miss Hospitality. “This year, it is getting back to normal, we get to hug and love on each other, and I get to spend the whole week in the dorm rooms and get to visit with the girls and it’s not so strict. We get to have fun this week and have everything back to normal so it’s really exciting.”

Their week consists of a tour around Hattiesburg, an autograph meet and greet and three days of competition to wrap up the week.

On Saturday, July 17, the new Miss Hospitality will be crowned.

“It’s great to see a group of leaders that are just young and talented women who are furthering their education. It’s great because scholarship opportunities are available, but also how excited they are and how engaged all the contestants are in really trying to further themselves in leadership development,” said Executive Director of VISITHattiesburg, Marlo Dorsey. “We just can’t be more thankful to have them all in Hattiesburg this week.”

