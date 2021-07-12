Gate hours change at Keesler AFB

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Keesler Air Force Base is changing operating hours at two gates that service members, staff, and retirees use to get on base.

The main gate at White Avenue will only be open for incoming traffic from 5:30 a.m. until 8:30 a.m. each day.

After 8:30 in the morning, people needing to get on base for medical appointments, shopping or other business will have to use the Meadows Avenue gate. The Meadows gate will be open daily from 5:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

No changes will be made at the Pass Road Gate, which will remain operational 24/7.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.