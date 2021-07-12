WLOX Careers
Gate hours change at Keesler AFB

By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 3:30 PM CDT
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Keesler Air Force Base is changing operating hours at two gates that service members, staff, and retirees use to get on base.

The main gate at White Avenue will only be open for incoming traffic from 5:30 a.m. until 8:30 a.m. each day.

After 8:30 in the morning, people needing to get on base for medical appointments, shopping or other business will have to use the Meadows Avenue gate. The Meadows gate will be open daily from 5:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

No changes will be made at the Pass Road Gate, which will remain operational 24/7.

Less than 1% of fully vaccinated Mississippians have contracted COVID-19