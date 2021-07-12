Family with Coast ties dedicate lives to mission work

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A family with close ties to the Gulf Coast is on a mission to help those in third-world countries. During their nearly 10-year journey, Jon and Teresa Kiehl have faced their own tragedy and even doubted their faith, but it hasn’t stopped them from remaining dedicated to their mission.

In 2012, the Kiehl made a decision that would change their lives. They became full-time missionaries to help those suffering around the world.

“I knew that I wanted be near them because I experienced Jesus in the poor,” Jon said. “And I wanted to give my life to serving them and to learning from them and to cherishing them.”

For Teresa, it began early while growing up on the Coast. A strong faith was instilled by her father, Bill Vrazel, former owner of Vrazel’s Fine Food Restaurant in Gulfport.

“I mean, he gave me a passion for the poor and for our faith, and to serve those who don’t have all that they need,” she said.

Her passion grew while she was a student at St. John High School when she attended a retreat.

“In that retreat, I experienced the Lord in a profound way,” Teresa said. “I felt his true love for me, what that actually meant.”

They eventually took their full-time mission work to Ecuador under the support and guidance of the Family Missions Company. That meant their children would go with them.

“I’ve had beautiful conversations with my children who have a deep understanding of not only how blessed we are, but just our responsibility toward those who have so little,” said Jon.

Then, tragedy struck the family. In 2014, their child Ezekiel drowned while the family was working in Mexico. Through their heartbreak and devastation, they saw inspiration.

“As we began pondering his significance and seeing so many children in our communities who didn’t have families, who didn’t have parents, who lived in broken hopes or on the streets in Peru, that’s what initially gave us this vision,” Jon said.

The vision was a whole-person approach to win people to Jesus Christ. They named it the Ezekiel Project.

“We see ourselves and our mission as something that caters, or if you will, that seeks, that touches the heart and the entire person,” said Jon. “So, to feed them and clothe them, to help them live a meaningful life.”

However, along this journey of seeing people in often horrible situations, Teresa said there has been times it’s made even her question her faith.

“I kind of really got mad at the Lord, and I said, ‘God, if you really exist, you have to do something.’ And, then I heard the Lord speak to me. And he said, ‘I did do something. I sent you,’” she said.

The Kiehls are currently at their mission company’s base in Louisiana and will return to Ecuador on July 16. To learn more about their work and how you can help or donate, visit their website.

